Registration for OFWs seeking back wages extended

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 12:00am
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio along with other officials assist 102 OFWs in their arrival documents at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City as they return to the Philippines from Kuwait through the repatriation program of the government on January 20, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The government of Saudi Arabia has given overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking back wages and separation pay more time to register with the Saudi em-bassy.

The deadline for updating information of OFWs entitled to unpaid wages and salary claims has been extended from Jan. 19 to Jan. 31, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople previously announced that the claimants have until Jan. 19 to register.

The DMW said the Saudi embassy requested the agency’s help in informing the claimants of the need to register and update their data.
OFW claimants may register online through http://ehqaq.sa/saudioger. Inquiries and clarifications may be sent to [email protected] or [email protected]

Last year, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed to shoulder P1 billion in wage claims of the OFWs during a bilateral meeting with President Marcos on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Thailand.   

