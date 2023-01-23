Wanted Japanese nabbed in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese fugitive wanted in Tokyo for robbery, extortion and telecommunications fraud has been arrested in Iloilo.

Yohhei Yano, 43, was collared in Guimbal town on Jan. 17 by agents of the Bureau of Immigration’s fugitive search unit, (FSU), according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The Japanese embassy in Manila requested local authorities to help locate the suspect, the BI said.

The arrest was based on a warrant issued against Yano in August by a court in Yokkaichi, Mei prefecture on charges of robbery and extortion.

“He will be deported for being an undesirable alien as he is a fugitive from justice,” Tansingco said in a statement.

Yano is also being investigated for his alleged involvement in the activities of a Japanese syndicate engaged in a telecom fraud racket in 2019, according to BI-FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy.

“He is an undocumented alien as his passport was revoked by the Japanese government,” Sy said.

Yano is detained at the BI facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.

