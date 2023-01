Security guard arrested for indiscriminate firing

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — A security guard was arrested for indiscriminately firing a gun in Malolos City on Wednesday.

Harry Gagal reportedly fired his caliber .38 revolver in Barangay Tikay at around 3:30 a.m., Col. Relly Arnedo, Bulacan police director, said.

Responding police said they recovered the gun that Gagal used.