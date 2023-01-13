Nueva Ecija trader claims P114.3 million lotto prize

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman from Nueva Ecija who won the jackpot in the 6/45 Megalotto drawn on Dec. 24 last year has claimed his winnings.

The bettor hit the winning numbers 11-21-01-12-17-03, which had a total jackpot of P114,327,454. He went to the office of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Jan. 3 to claim his prize.

The winner, a resident of Sto. Domingo town, said he has been playing lotto in the past 15 years.

He said he plans to allocate part of his winnings to charity. He said he would also use the money to grow his business and save for the future of his family.

The PCSO said 183 other bettors who guessed five of the winning numbers won P32,000 each.