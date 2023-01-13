^

Nation

Nueva Ecija trader claims P114.3 million lotto prize

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
January 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A businessman from Nueva Ecija who won the jackpot in the 6/45 Megalotto drawn on Dec. 24 last year has claimed his winnings.

The bettor hit the winning numbers 11-21-01-12-17-03, which had a total jackpot of P114,327,454. He went to the office of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Jan. 3 to claim his prize.

The winner, a resident of Sto. Domingo town, said he has been playing lotto in the past 15 years.

He said he plans to allocate part of his winnings to charity. He said he would also use the money to grow his business and save for the future of his family.

The PCSO said 183 other bettors who guessed five of the winning numbers won P32,000 each.                 

LOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

SC affirms protection order over Mount Santo Tomas Forest Reserve

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The TEPO directed concerned officials, private individuals — including Aliping — to refrain from or stop earth-moving...
Nation
fbtw
Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

Still rainy in Visayas and Mindanao due to LPA

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area monitored off Surigao del Norte will continue to bring rain over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, according...
Nation
fbtw

Repair Marikina Bridge or face raps, DPWH told

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Marikina government yesterday called on the Department of Public Works and Highways to immediately repair the damage on the Marikina Bridge or face charges.
Nation
fbtw
3 PBA scalpers arrested

3 PBA scalpers arrested

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Police apprehended three persons in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday for allegedly selling overpriced tickets for Game 6 of the...
Nation
fbtw
10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

10 hurt in 12-vehicle smashup in Mandaluyong

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
Ten persons were injured during a vehicular accident involving 12 vehicles eight cars and four motorcycles in Mandaluyong...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Kadiwa on wheels rolled out in San Juan

1 hour ago
The San Juan City government launched yesterday the “Kadiwa on wheels” program in coordination with the Department of Agriculture to make fresh produce accessible to consumers at affordable prices.
Nation
fbtw
P89.5 million shabu seized in Las Pi&ntilde;as

P89.5 million shabu seized in Las Piñas

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Anti-narcotics agents arrested a claimant of a parcel from Nigeria containing shabu valued at P89.5 million during a controlled...
Nation
fbtw

SC affirms Cotabato’s inclusion in BARMM

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the inclusion of Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw

Quezon town mayor’s son slay: 3 cops convicted

By Michelle Zoleta | 1 hour ago
Three policemen tagged in the killing of the son of Mayor Marcelo Gayeta of Sariaya, Quezon and his companion have been found guilty of double murder.
Nation
fbtw

Signal shutdown, gun ban OK’d for Dinagyang Festival

By Jennifer Rendon | 1 hour ago
Like in previous celebrations, a mobile phone signal shutdown and a gun ban will be implemented during the celebration of the Dinagyang Festival this year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with