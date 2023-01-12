LTFRB vows to resolve Grab’s higher base fare

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is looking to resolve the additional charges that ride-hailing firm Grab has been imposing on passengers before the end of the month, an official said yesterday.

LTFRB chief Teofilo Guadiz said the issue of additional charges, which include a minimum P85 fare and additional stop base fare should be resolved soon for the welfare of commuters.

The board will continue its hearing today on Grab’s surge fee.

“We will come up with the decision by the end of January. Hindi lang naman during the Christmas season that we have this issue on surge fees imposed on commuters,” Gadiz said.

“These are never ending issues that continue to hound the riding public so we need to address these immediately,” he added.

Guadiz said the LTFRB would decide whether to allow, disallow or modify the additional charges being collected by Grab from commuters.

Grab has yet to submit its data on the minimum and additional base fares, which are not part of the approved fare matrix for transport network companies (TNC).

“We do not say that this is illegal. What we are saying is: ano ang basehan nito?” Guadiz said.

The agency is investigating if Grab’s surge fee violated the LTFRB memorandum issued in 2019, which set the fare structure for TNCs.