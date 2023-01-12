115 newly promoted Central Luzon cops take oath

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga, Philippines — At least 115 newly promoted personnel of the Central Luzon police took their oath on Tuesday.

Regional police director Brig. Gen. Cezar Pasiwen administered the oathtaking at the parade grounds at this camp.

“Your promotion signifies not only the recognition of your excellent service to the PNP (Philippine National Police), but more importantly, the bigger responsibilities that you have to hold in order to help attain our mission,” Pasiwen said.

“Huwag kayong makontento sa inyong promotion. I want you to keep going, strive harder and embrace the challenges at stake ahead of you toward the fullfillment of your dreams,” he added.

The activity was simultaneously held in provincial and city police offices in Central Luzon, where 3,179 personnel advanced to the next higher rank.