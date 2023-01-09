DOH: Over 600 medical emergencies managed during Black Nazarene activities

Catholic devotees rest outside Quiapo Church during the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila January 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday said it has responded to more than 600 consultations for medical emergencies from individuals participating in Black Nazarene activities.

The DOH reported that 642 consultations were reported, managed and addressed from January 6 to 9.

Nearly 90% of the consultations or 577 were cardio-related such as hypertension, chest pain, and blood pressure monitoring. These were followed by 43 cases of wounds and lacerations, 10 cases of headaches and dizziness, eight cases of difficulty in breathing and asthma, and four cases of abdominal pain and loose bowel movement.

Four individuals were hospitalized, three of which are now discharged and one is still under observation.

The Philippine Red Cross also reported that it has provided medical assistance to 552 devotees as of 12 noon.

Devotees of the Black Nazarene traditionally held a grand procession called “traslacion” to commemorate the transfer of the historic statue of Jesus Christ believed to have miraculous powers from Intramuros to Quiapo.

“Traslacion” was suspended for the third consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A “Walk of Faith” was held on Sunday morning, with over 90,000 people in attendance. The event was held without the venerated image to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.