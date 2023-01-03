Manila logs 73 fireworks injuries

Vibrant fireworks light up the night sky over the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City during the New Year revelry on January 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila government recorded 73 fireworks-related injuries in the city’s district hospitals during the New Year revelry.

The injuries from firecrackers were registered in five hospitals in the city, according to the Manila public information office.

Ospital ng Sampaloc and Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center tallied the most number of fireworks-related injuries with 23 and 22, respectively.

These were followed by Sta. Ana Hospital with 12, Ospital ng Tondo with 10 and Ospital ng Maynila with six.

No injuries were recorded at the Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital.

Of the number of victims, 33 were minors and 24 were adults aged 18 to 35.

“Most of those injured were from 0-17 age group, with 33 injured by banned firecrackers such as ‘Piccolo,’ ‘Five Star’ and other pyrotechnics,” city hall said in the Facebook post.