14 hurt as jeep crashes into truck

According to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the victims, all passengers of the public utility jeepney, were brought to the East Avenue Medical Center for treatment.

MANILA, Philippines — At least 14 people, including three children and a five-month-old baby, were injured when a passenger jeepney figured in a collision with a garbage truck along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City yesterday.

The accident occurred before 12 noon yesterday, the MMDA said.

The jeepney driver told authorities that his vehicle’s brake malfunctioned, resulting in the crash.

“When I stepped on the brake, it worked at first and then it stopped,” the driver told GMA News in Filipino.

Three ambulances from the Quezon City government rescue team, Philippine Red Cross and the MMDA responded to the accident.