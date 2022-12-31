^

Nation

2022 records 6.12-M arrivals in Philippines; a 'major leap', says immigration

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 31, 2022 | 4:03pm
2022 records 6.12-M arrivals in Philippines; a 'major leap', says immigration
This photo taken on June 22, 2021 shows Philippine Airlines planes parked on the tarmac at Manila international airport.
AFP / Ted Aljibe, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is seeing an apparent renaissance in tourism, a sector marred by major hiccups in the past two years due to travel restrictions and lockdowns brought about by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Saturday, shared in a statement that their office processed over 6,125,841 arrivals in 2022 alone.

"This is already a major leap from the last two years, wherein our airports were quiet due to the decrease in travelers following travel restrictions imposed at the height of the pandemic," according to Tansingco.

"While we are not yet seeing pre-pandemic figures, the increase is already evident."

Prior to the pandemic, the BI earlier reported a whopping 17 million arrivals in 2019.

Of the recorded arrivals this year, around 3.6 million Filipinos accounted for the said numbers.

The following countries comprised of the top travelers this 2022:

  • United States of America (687,135)
  • South Korea (448,491)
  • Australia (152,476) Canada (141,578)
  • Japan (123,011)

"We share the optimism of the Tourism Department that travel is on the rebound and we will expect more tourists in the following months," added Tansingco.

The Department of Transportation this week recommended renewed travel restrictions on travelers arriving from China due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in their country.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista suggested that RT-PCR tests be required for Chinese visitors to stop the further spread of the virus in the country.

However, the Department of Health says that singling out specific countries isn't needed right now as the Philippines balances economic interests with health. — James Relativo

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

BI nabs Chinese over gambling website

By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has intercepted a 22-year-old Chinese fugitive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for his alleged involvement in illegal gambling in his country.
Nation
fbtw

Leyte bettor wins P58.4 million lotto jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
A bettor in Caloocan, Leyte won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto drawn on Thursday night.
Nation
fbtw
PUV contracting gets P2.16 billion budget in 2023

PUV contracting gets P2.16 billion budget in 2023

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) service contracting program that has benefited commuters since the start...
Nation
fbtw

Motorbike rams parked truck; 1 dead

By Cesar Ramirez | 16 hours ago
A construction worker died when his motorcycle rammed a truck parked along McArthur Highway in Barangay Cablong in Pozorrubio town before dawn yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Christmas weekend floods death toll hits 44  

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The death toll due to floods following  heavy rain caused by the shear line during the Christmas weekend rose to 44 yesterday, with 28 persons still missing.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'New Year, new millionaires': 2 lotto winners bag P521.27-M jackpot prize

'New Year, new millionaires': 2 lotto winners bag P521.27-M jackpot prize

1 hour ago
Two lucky individuals will welcome 2023 as multi-millionaires after betting on the correct 6-digit combination in the latest...
Nation
fbtw
'Ingat pa rin': Public reminded of possible hazards in safer firework alternatives

'Ingat pa rin': Public reminded of possible hazards in safer firework alternatives

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
Environmental group EcoWaste Coalition reminds parents to supervise the purchase and use of merrymakers this 2023, as many...
Nation
fbtw
Manila sends aid to Arlegui fire victims

Manila sends aid to Arlegui fire victims

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The city government of Manila has extended aid to the victims of a fire that razed a residential compound along Arlegui street...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO sets one-strike indiscriminate firing policy

NCRPO sets one-strike indiscriminate firing policy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has imposed a one-strike policy for police commanders whose personnel will...
Nation
fbtw
Vico: Youth should use Rizal as inspiration

Vico: Youth should use Rizal as inspiration

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Filipino youth should continue looking up to national hero Jose Rizal as their inspiration to always follow the righteous...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with