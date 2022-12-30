DFA: No Pinoys on death row executed this year

MANILA, Philippines — No Filipinos on death row overseas was executed this year, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose De Vega said the close coordination between the DFA and host governments as well as direct engagement with the heads of state were factors in the zero execution.

According to the DFA, there are 65 Filipinos on death row abroad as of Nov. 11.

De Vega said the government also assisted and brought home Filipinos stranded in Ukraine.

“We were also able to aid stranded Filipino seafarers in Ukraine,” he said.

Around 7,000 Filipinos were repatriated to the Philippines this year, the DFA said.

“Some had to leave their employers due to abuse, and we assisted them in securing exit permits,” De Vega said.