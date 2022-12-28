^

Clashing clans cause tension in Maguindanao del Sur town

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 2:59pm
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Four people were killed in separate gunfights Tuesday between rival groups in two towns in Maguindanao del Sur that forced dozens of families to relocate to safe areas.

Police Lt. Nurjhasser Sali, municipal police chief of Datu Montawal, told reporters Wednesday a gunman named Khalid Mindalagat was killed when members of two Moro clans, armed with assault rifles, fought Tuesday at the border of barangays Dungguan and Palapas.

The rival clans, both identified with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, are fighting for control of strategic areas in Datu Montawal.

Local officials said a number of families in farmlands at the boundary of barangays Dungguan and Palapas had to leave their homes because of the 

The Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have since been trying to deescalate the situation with the help of MILF officials in the municipality.

The hostilities in Montawal were preceded by an encounter between two MILF groups in Sultan sa Barongis in Maguindanao del Sur before dawn the same day that left three dead and displaced villagers.

Police Maj. Michael Ameril, chief of the Sultan sa Barongis Municipal Police Station, said Wednesday a group from the MILF's 118th Base Command led by Marham Sali attacked Sitio Damabagu in Barangay Barurao at about 3 a.m. Tuesday and fired at the houses of their enemies, led by Ustadz Daya.

Daya, an Islamic preacher, is a senior member of the MILF’s 105th Base Command.

The local police and officials of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion have confirmed that Sali and a follower were killed in the ensuing firefight that also resulted in a death of one of Daya's relatives.

"The group of Sali assumed that it was Daya and his followers who killed his relative," Ameril said.

Army Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said Wednesday he is confident that the MILF leadership can reconcile the two groups.

Galido said personnel of the 601st Infantry Brigade had been deployed as "buffer troops" against further clashes.

