^

Nation

Simbang Gabi index crime drops - NCRPO

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Simbang Gabi index crime drops - NCRPO
The old façade of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz stands out among towering new buildings as devotees start arriving for the third of nine dawn masses in Binondo, Manila on December 18, 2022.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The number of index crimes recorded in Metro Manila during the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn mass decreased this year, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported yesterday.

Data from the NCRPO showed that 100 index crimes were reported from Dec. 16 to 24. The figure is lower compared to 154 crimes posted last year and 190 crimes in 2020.

“We are happy that generally, we were able to secure the Simbang Gabi 2022 with no significant crime incidents recorded,” NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said.

“This will not be possible without the help and support of those who participated, our team, and of course our force multipliers,” Estomo added.

Index crimes pertain to crimes against person and property such as murder, homicide, physical injury, car theft and rape.

The NCRPO said no incidents of illegal discharge of firearms, casualties of stray bullets and fire incidents due to firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices were recorded during the nine-day dawn masses.

There were also no arrests made based on possession, use and sale of firecrackers.

NCRPO

SIMBANG GABI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Inmates granted holiday conjugal visits

Inmates granted holiday conjugal visits

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Corrections has allowed conjugal visits for couples who are both serving time for their crimes.
Nation
fbtw
Azurin: PNP exec brought back ninja cop to PDEG

Azurin: PNP exec brought back ninja cop to PDEG

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A ranking police official is under investigation after it was found out that he was the one who reassigned to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw

DOH: Flu-like illness cases increase

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than 100,000 cases of influenza-like illness have been recorded nationwide, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
3 Chinese nabbed for Pinay&rsquo;s kidnap

3 Chinese nabbed for Pinay’s kidnap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Three Chinese nationals who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a Filipino woman whom Sen. Grace Poe said was brought...
Nation
fbtw

PDEA hit for agents’ arrest

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The year ended on a sour note for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency after three of its agents were arrested and exposed to be recycling illegal drugs they seized in law enforcement operations.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MMDA: Pasig River ferry still free in 2023

MMDA: Pasig River ferry still free in 2023

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Rides in the Pasig River ferry service will remain free for commuters next year, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development...
Nation
fbtw
Aetas roam Metro Manila streets hoping for Christmas cheer

Aetas roam Metro Manila streets hoping for Christmas cheer

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Days before Christmas, Aeta couple Rony Cabalig and Edelyn de la Cruz came down from their mountainside house in Zambales...
Nation
fbtw
CSC pays tribute to fallen state workers

CSC pays tribute to fallen state workers

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Civil Service Commission has paid tribute to government workers who died in 2022 while in the line of service, especially...
Nation
fbtw
ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

ATM machine in Laguna supermarket robbed

By Ed Amoroso | 1 hour ago
Four men broke into a commercial establishment in Sta. Rosa City in this province at dawn yesterday, and took away an undetermined...
Nation
fbtw

BI posts 32,000 Christmas arrivals at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration registered almost 32,000 arrivals at different international airports on the eve of Christmas.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with