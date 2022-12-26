Simbang Gabi index crime drops - NCRPO

The old façade of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz stands out among towering new buildings as devotees start arriving for the third of nine dawn masses in Binondo, Manila on December 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of index crimes recorded in Metro Manila during the traditional Simbang Gabi or dawn mass decreased this year, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported yesterday.

Data from the NCRPO showed that 100 index crimes were reported from Dec. 16 to 24. The figure is lower compared to 154 crimes posted last year and 190 crimes in 2020.

“We are happy that generally, we were able to secure the Simbang Gabi 2022 with no significant crime incidents recorded,” NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said.

“This will not be possible without the help and support of those who participated, our team, and of course our force multipliers,” Estomo added.

Index crimes pertain to crimes against person and property such as murder, homicide, physical injury, car theft and rape.

The NCRPO said no incidents of illegal discharge of firearms, casualties of stray bullets and fire incidents due to firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices were recorded during the nine-day dawn masses.

There were also no arrests made based on possession, use and sale of firecrackers.