DILG reminds public: Commemorative plates violate traffic laws

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded road users that commemorative plates cannot be used as a substitute for vehicle registration plates and cannot be used for longer than six months.

"We have received reports of improper use or placement of commemorative plates by some individuals contrary to what is stated in some regulations," the department said in a statement sent to reporters Friday.

"We have instructed the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group to work with the Land Transportation Office to ensure that motorists strictly follow these regulations. We want to emphasize that having a commemorative plate is not a license to disobey traffic laws. If you violate traffic laws, you will still be arrested."

Under Malacañang Memorandum Order 405, series of 1996, commemorative plates must not be changed or placed on the back of the vehicle or in the space where the regular license plate is placed. It should also not be used for more than six months.

RELATED: Cop faces sanctions for using commemorative plate

Per LTO Administrative Order 2010-21, it should not be superimposed on the regular license plate. On the front of the vehicle, it is stored on the actual license plate. It is also prohibited to attach commemorative plates in the back of the vehicle under the administrative order.

"We remind motorists and the public, even government employees to follow the correct use of commemorative plates as per the law. Our compliance and solidarity with the aforementioned laws regarding commemorative plates is our contribution towards a better transportation system in the country."