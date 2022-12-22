^

DOTr heightens manpower, security at transport hubs ahead of holiday season

Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 2:40pm
Commuters endure the long queue as they wait in line to hop on a bus at the Roosevelt Avenue bus station along EDSA in Quezon City on November 2, 2022.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation's Office for Transportation Security said it has begun inspections in airports, sea ports, bus terminals and railway stations to ensure operators and stakeholders implement and maintain adequate security measures as travelers head back to their home provinces for Christmas.

In a statement sent to reporters, OTS administrator Ma. O Aplasca said he ordered the cancellation of leave of airport Security Screening Officers, and ensured the conduct of compliance monitoring activities in major transport hubs as it activates "Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Paskuhan 2022" from December 23 until January 3. 

“We have already removed the initial security screening checkpoints in some airport terminals in time for the yuletide season, like in NAIA Terminals 1 & 2, and in Cebu, and our manpower has been proportionately distributed to augment each of the screening lanes to facilitate the fast and efficient movement of passengers going to the boarding area,” Aplasca said. 

The Bureau of Immigration, in a separate statement, said that it also ensured that adequate manpower are deployed to service arriving and departing passengers this holiday season.

This, as the BI said it recorded around 35,000 daily arrivals and around 29,000 departures for all international airports.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that while long lines are inevitable, the bureau said they are processing passengers expeditiously.

“All counters are manned, and passengers are processed within the 45 second international standard. The e-gates are also operational, and allows decreasing processing time to as low as 8 seconds for Filipinos,” he added.

Reminders to passengers

DOTr's Aplasca also reminded passengers to check their bags for potential prohibited items left, to avoid any inconvenience while at the security screening checkpoint. 

“We would like to once again remind passengers to check their bags for any potential prohibited items. The list is posted on the OTS website. We have also established a public hotline where passengers may contact us to report for any suspicious activities and packages which may be left behind at any transport terminals, and an e-mail should there be complaints,” he added. 

The Philippine Coast Guard, an attached agency under the DOTr, also monitored Thursday a total of 26,713 outbound passengers and 21,569 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide.

In a separate statement, it added that its 2,080 deployed frontline personnel in 15 PCG Districts inspected a total of 225 vessels and 242 motorbancas.

The PCG has placed its districts, stations and sub-stations on 'heightened alert' to manage the influx of port passengers during the Yuletide Season from December 15 to January 7 of next year. 

The DOTr said that passengers can contact +63917-315-5377, +63923-271-5207, or [email protected] to forward their complaints. — Franco Luna with Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
