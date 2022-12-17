^

Nation

Comelec: Result of Baliwag cityhood poll known Saturday night

Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 4:01pm
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — Committee on Elections Chair George Garcia said the result of the plebiscite to convert Baliwag town into a component city will be out Saturday night.

A total of 108,572 registered voters from 27 barangays are expected to cast their votes manually until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 200 clustered precincts in 26 voting centers in the town opened at 7 a.m.

Garcia said the result may be out between 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“By 10:30 to 11:00 in the evening, we will be able to find out what the people of Baliwag want,” the poll body chief said, adding that the counting of ballots is expected to be faster as they have formed sub-canvassing committees.

Garcia also said they are expecting at least a 60 to 65 percent voter turnout.

The plebiscite was set after the ratification of Republic Act 11929, which will convert the municipality of Baliwag in the province of Bulacan into a component city.

Once ratified, Baliwag will become Bulacan's fourth component city – after Meycauayan, San Jose del Monte and the provincial capital Malolos. — PNA/Ferdinand Patinio

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) is the Philippine government’s official web-based newswire service.

