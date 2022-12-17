Army deploys 136 new officers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army announced yesterday the deployment of 136 new officers with the rank of second lieutenants to various parts of the country to combat insurgency and other threats.

Army spokesman Col. Xerxes Trinidad said a sendoff ceremony was held at Fort Bonifacio on Tuesday.

The Army officers are members of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 2022, Officer Candidate Course-ROTC Class of 2022, Foreign Service Academies and other OCC Classes.

“As you grow in the service in your respective fields, remember to always be professional. It doesn’t matter which unit you belong to, what matters is that you give your best,” Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.