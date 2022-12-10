^

MVP Group, Belmonte partner for medical mission

The Philippine Star
December 10, 2022 | 12:00am
Quezon City District 2 Councilor Mikey Belmonte takes part in a medical mission in Barangay Batasan Hills yesterday.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — To help address the health care needs of residents in Quezon City’s District 2, Metro Pacific Investment Corp. (MPIC)-Mwell and Councilor Mikey Belmonte conducted a medical mission using teleconsultation in Barangay Batasan Hills yesterday.

The medical mission, held in Freedom Park 5, SB Park, was intended to bridge health service gaps, focusing on community-level medical assistance to urban poor communities.

Belmonte thanked Phillip Lim, chief operating officer of Premier 101 Healthcare Management, Inc., and Tishia Quinitio, business development head of Mwell, for the partnership.

“While the mandate of rendering quality, strong, accountable, comprehensive, responsive, effective and democratic health services are vested among us public officials, we appreciate the opportunity to partner up with like-minded private sector organizations which share our common goal of improving the quality of life of QCitizens. We are thrilled with the potential this innovation in health service delivery brings, as this would literally bring health services within the fingertips of our communities,” Belmonte said.

The medical mission included all five phases of Mwell’s services: eye cataract screening; teleconsultations; mobile laboratories with facilities for electrocardiography, urinalysis and x-ray; house-to-house consultation for bedridden patients, seniors and expecting mothers and free dialysis.

A total of 609 patients received different health services during the medical mission, dubbed Mwell Medical para sa Barangay.

Belmonte said MWell is set to expand the beneficiary communities of its services and the dates shall be announced very soon on his Facebook page.

