LPA may intensify as it nears land

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area has been affecting most parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area spotted off the coast of Mindanao may intensify into a tropical depression today as it makes its way toward the Philippine landmass.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low-pressure area has been affecting most parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

The weather system was spotted at 245 kilometers east-northeast of Surigao City as of 5 p.m. yesterday.

PAGASA said the low-pressure area may develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather disturbance brought scattered rains over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Davao, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga peninsula.

Meanwhile, the shearline or the meeting of cold and hot air is affecting parts of Northern Luzon. It will bring rain in Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora.

The rest of the country will see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned the public of flash floods and landslides during heavy rain.

The state weather bureau said two tropical cyclones may develop or enter the country this month.