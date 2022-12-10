Makati opens Makatizen hub at SM Makati

MANILA, Philippines — To make its services more accessible to the public, the Makati government yesterday opened another one-stop shop in the city.

Mayor Abigail Binay led the opening of a Makatizen Hub on the third floor of SM Makati.

Among the services being offered are processing applications for individual mayor’s permit, Makatizen Card and health certificate. Property and business owners can also pay real property and business taxes at the Makatizen Hub.

The one-stop shop is also providing services from national government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Social Security System, Pag-ibig Fund and National Bureau of Investigation.

Also present during the activity were SM Makati officials led by its vice president, Maribel Sibayan.

The city government also announced that it has started offering free COVID rapid antigen testing.

In an advisory on its Facebook page, the city government said those who can avail themselves of free testing are companions of patients for admission in hospitals, students who recovered from COVID and are about to return to school, people returning to work, newly hired workers, people set to take board and licensure exams and those with COVID symptoms.

Those who wish to avail themselves of free testing may visit the Makati health department.