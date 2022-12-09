2 DA employees die in Isabela road mishap

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two persons died when a car collided with a wing van of the Department of Agriculture (DA) carrying sacks of rice along the highway in Barangay Bugallon Proper in Ramon, Isabela on Wednesday night.

Karen Briones and Addison Kyle La-ao, both DA-Cordillera employees, died while being treated in a hospital. The driver of the wing van, Tommy Timoteo, was injured.

The wing van driver reportedly lost control of the wheel and collided with a trailer truck in the opposite lane when the vehicle was rearended by the car.

The driver of the car, businessman Allan Mark Barroza, 34, reportedly tried to escape, but was later arrested by responding policemen.

Barroza was said to be drunk.