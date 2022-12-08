2 kids drown in Ilocos Norte creek
December 8, 2022 | 12:00am
CAMP FLORENDO, La Union, Philippines — Two children aged three drowned in a creek in Barangay Corocor in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte yesterday.
Police identified the fatalities as Abriana Kelly Pascua and his cousin Rheid Bernie Nieves.
Arjay Pascua, 3, remained confined at the Bacarra Medical Center.
Reports showed the victims fell into a creek while playing and landed in a deep portion of the water.
