NCR COVID-19 cases up by 56% â€“ OCTA

NCR COVID-19 cases up by 56% – OCTA

Commuters endure the long queue as they wait in line to hop on a bus at the Roosevelt Avenue bus station along EDSA in Quezon City on November 2, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) has increased by 56 percent over the past week, according to the OCTA Research group.

Citing data from the Department of Health (DOH), OCTA fellow Guido David said the region reported an average of 411 new cases per day from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, up from the average of 264 daily new cases the preceding week.

NCR’s seven-day positivity rate, which indicates the number of positive results out of the total tests conducted, also increased from 9.4 percent on Nov. 23 to 11.9 percent on Nov. 30.

“This rate of increase in the positivity rate in the NCR is around the same rate of increase during the Omicron BA.5 wave (from June) and the XXB (from September). This projects to a December BQ.1 wave similar to BA.5 and XBB waves,” David said.

BA.5, XBB and BQ.1 are Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 that have triggered surges of new cases in other countries.

David earlier warned of another spike in new cases in the country due to the latest BQ.1 subvariant reported in different parts of the world.

He said NCR’s reproduction number increased from 1.11 on Nov. 21 to 1.32 on Nov. 28.

Hospital utilization remained low, but slightly increased from 26 percent on Nov. 23 to 28 percent on Nov. 30.