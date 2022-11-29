4 LTO enforcers axed for extortion

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office chief Jose Arturo Tugade yesterday ordered the relief of four LTO enforcers for allegedly extorting P8,000 from a motorist.

The enforcers were assigned at the Field Enforcement Division of the LTO central office in Quezon City.

They were recorded on video, which went viral on social media, extorting money from a motorist whom they pulled over at a checkpoint at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan last week.

Tugade relieved the enforcers from their posts pending the result of the investigation.

He said he would not tolerate corruption at the LTO.

Tugade also ordered personnel to prevent the entry of fixers in the LTO offices.