Makati seniors get cash gifts

MANILA, Philippines — The Makati government has started distributing the year-end cash incentives of 83,857 senior citizens, Mayor Abby Binay announced yesterday.

Binay said the early distribution of cash gifts would spare the beneficiaries from the holiday rush.

“We want our senior Makatizens to be happy and feel that they are loved and cared for. That is why we made sure that they received their cash incentives from the city government early,” she said.

The cash gifts are directly sent to the GCash accounts of the recipients.

Under the expanded benefits program for senior citizens, Blu Card holders receive cash incentives in July and December.

For the year-end gift, residents aged 60 to 69 will receive P1,500; P2,000 each is allocated for 70 to 79 years old; P2,500 for 80 to 89, and P5,000 for 90 to 99 years old.

Centenarians and older will also receive P5,000 cash gift provided that they are Blu Card holders for at least five years. If not, the beneficiary will get P2,500.

Makati will distribute a total of P158,655,500 to 83,857 Blu Card holders.