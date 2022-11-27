^

Nation

Court employee shot dead in Santo Tomas, Batangas

Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 10:05am
Court employee shot dead in Santo Tomas, Batangas
Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City, Laguna is the headquarters of Police Regional Office 4-A.
PRO 4-A Facebook page

BATANGAS, Philippines — A 42-year-old court probation employee was gunned down in Santo Tomas, Batangas on Friday evening, police said

Police Maj. Allan Nidua, deputy city police chief, identified the victim as Arnel Montablan, a resident of the city who worked as a probation employee in Tanauan City.

According to police reports, Montablan was sitting at the side of the barangay road when an unidentified gunman came up from behind him and shot him. He died on the spot. 

Witnesses said the gunman then escaped on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

Police have no suspects yet and have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.

BATANGAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chikungunya cases up 589% &ndash; DOH

Chikungunya cases up 589% – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
More than 500 chikungunya cases were recorded nationwide from Jan. 1 to Nov. 5.
Nation
fbtw

Pasig starts distribution of Christmas gift bags

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Pasig City government started the distribution of Christmas gift bags to its residents yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

New Paracelis mayor takes oath

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
The duly elected mayor of Paracelis town in Mountain Province, Marcos Ayangwa, took his oath on Friday, ending the political impasse in the town.
Nation
fbtw

Manila council OKs P22.2 billion executive budget for 2023

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The city council of Manila approved the city’s executive budget for 2023, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan reported on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan fireworks prices increase

Bulacan fireworks prices increase

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 11 hours ago
Prices of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in this town, dubbed as the fireworks capital of the country, have more than...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGO holds children&rsquo;s month celebration in Odiongan

NGO holds children’s month celebration in Odiongan

27 minutes ago
Hope in a Box was organized to support existing efforts to respond to the various needs of the least privileged communities...
Nation
fbtw
ITCZ still to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

ITCZ still to bring isolated rains over most of Philippines

1 hour ago
In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the ITCZ would particularly affect most parts of Mindanao and Palawan.
Nation
fbtw
PCG to install navigational lanterns in Batanes

PCG to install navigational lanterns in Batanes

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard will install navigational lanterns in Batanes to ensure the safe passage and entry of motorized...
Nation
fbtw
PNP to prioritize firearms, mobility gear purchase

PNP to prioritize firearms, mobility gear purchase

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has set its sights on procuring more firearms and equipment for the mobility of police officers,...
Nation
fbtw
SC: BOC can&rsquo;t charge airlines for overtime pay

SC: BOC can’t charge airlines for overtime pay

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Bureau of Customs cannot charge airlines and other private firms for the overtime pay...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with