Court employee shot dead in Santo Tomas, Batangas

Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City, Laguna is the headquarters of Police Regional Office 4-A.

BATANGAS, Philippines — A 42-year-old court probation employee was gunned down in Santo Tomas, Batangas on Friday evening, police said

Police Maj. Allan Nidua, deputy city police chief, identified the victim as Arnel Montablan, a resident of the city who worked as a probation employee in Tanauan City.

According to police reports, Montablan was sitting at the side of the barangay road when an unidentified gunman came up from behind him and shot him. He died on the spot.

Witnesses said the gunman then escaped on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

Police have no suspects yet and have yet to determine the motive for the shooting.