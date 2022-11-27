^

Nation

Manila council OKs P22.2 billion executive budget for 2023

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
November 27, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The city council of Manila approved the city’s executive budget for 2023, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan reported on Friday.

In a Facebook Live address, Pangan thanked Councilor Salvador Philip Lacuna, chairman of the city council’s appropriations committee, and the council’s finance committee.

The executive budget sets the amount to be allocated for programs and projects of the city government based on its collections and revenues, she explained.

