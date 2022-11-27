Pasig starts distribution of Christmas gift bags

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig City government started the distribution of Christmas gift bags to its residents yesterday.

The first to receive gift bags were communities in Barangays Buting and Pinagbuhatan.

City and barangay officials went house to house for the distribution of the Christmas gifts.

The local government will continue the distribution until it reaches all 30 barangays in Pasig.

Mayor Vico Sotto earlier assured constituents of a prosperous 2023 for Pasig after two years of hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city government reminded residents to prepare their quick response or QR codes for an orderly distribution.

People are required to present identification cards before they receive their bag of goodies.