Farmer dead in Quezon road mishap
November 27, 2022 | 12:00am
GUMACA, Quezon, Philippines — A 70-year-old farmer died while five other persons were injured when a tricycle collided with a van along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Villa Padua in this town on Friday.
Calvelo, a resident of Barangay Camohaguin, died on the way to a hospital.
The tricycle driver, Jose Amolar, was among those wounded.
The driver of the van, Jeremie Masayon, 37, was arrested.
Probers said the accident occurred at a road curve when Masayon lost control of the wheel.
