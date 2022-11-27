Farmer dead in Quezon road mishap

GUMACA, Quezon, Philippines — A 70-year-old farmer died while five other persons were injured when a tricycle collided with a van along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Villa Padua in this town on Friday.

Calvelo, a resident of Barangay Camohaguin, died on the way to a hospital.

The tricycle driver, Jose Amolar, was among those wounded.

The driver of the van, Jeremie Masayon, 37, was arrested.

Probers said the accident occurred at a road curve when Masayon lost control of the wheel.