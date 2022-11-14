^

Nation

‘Ikaw ba ang nasa video’ scam hits 120 cases

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2022 | 12:00am
âIkaw ba ang nasa videoâ scam hits 120 cases
According to ACG Public Information Office chief Lt. Col. Jay Guillermo, police have received 120 complaints from netizens since the scheme went viral on social media.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — More than 100 cases of “ikaw ba ang nasa video” message scam were recorded in the past week, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) announced yesterday.

According to ACG Public Information Office chief Lt. Col. Jay Guillermo, police have received 120 complaints from netizens since the scheme went viral on social media.

“There were a lot of netizens saying they have been victimized. In the past week, there were at least 120 cases,” Guillermo said.

He said they received reports that when the link is clicked, the Facebook messenger would be “reset.”

A username and password would then be required anew.

Police said there were instances wherein the Facebook messenger account would be “automatically captured.” The accounts were then used by the scammers to message the Facebook friends of possible victims to ask for money.

Guillermo raised the possibility that the scammers have training in the field of advertising because of the “catchy” phrases they have used in the scam.

The PNP official said Republic Act 11934 or the SIM card registration law would help in preventing such scams.

“Criminals always think that the work of the law enforcement is to apprehend them. So if I am more advanced than you, you will get caught,” Guillermo said.

