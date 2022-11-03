^

Nation

'Citizen' Isko meets Manila reporters

The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 8:00pm
'Citizen' Isko meets Manila reporters

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila Mayor, now "Citizen" Isko Moreno poses with officers and members of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), where Moreno guested in its pilot news forum, “Balitaan sa Harbor View.” In photo with him are (seated, from right) Vice President and forum moderator Andi Garcia, president and moderator Itchie G. Cabayan and Bong Son. Standing are (from left) Juliet de Loza-Cudia, Mylene Alfonso, Verlin Ruiz, Pat Santos, Jerry Tan, Ann Santiago and Jhun Anzures

