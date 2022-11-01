WATCH: Aerial view of Paeng-affected areas

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos inspected flood-submerged areas on Monday, October 31 after Tropical Storm Paeng barrelled across Luzon over the weekend.

The death toll, meanwhile, reached more than 100 people, half of whom were recorded in the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

Marcos flew over the affected districts after presiding over a full council meeting of the national disaster agency and rejecting calls to declare a "state of national calamity."