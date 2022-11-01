^

Nation

WATCH: Aerial view of Paeng-affected areas

Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 10:55am

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos inspected flood-submerged areas on Monday, October 31 after Tropical Storm Paeng barrelled across Luzon over the weekend.

The death toll, meanwhile, reached more than 100 people, half of whom were recorded in the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

Marcos flew over the affected districts after presiding over a full council meeting of the national disaster agency and rejecting calls to declare a "state of national calamity."

BONGBONG MARCOS

PAENGPH

TROPICAL CYCLONE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Rookie cop killed in ‘accidental firing’

By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
A neophyte police officer died in what appeared to be a case of accidental firing in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Passengers flock to NAIA as flights resume

Passengers flock to NAIA as flights resume

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Thousands of people flocked to domestic terminals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday after airlines resumed...
Nation
fbtw
Paeng increases Angat&rsquo;s water level

Paeng increases Angat’s water level

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Rain induced by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng increased the water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan to a more comfortable level...
Nation
fbtw

5 die in Ilocos vehicular mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Five persons died in a vehicular accident in Piddig, Ilocos Norte on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vaccination sites put up in cemeteries

Vaccination sites put up in cemeteries

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Caloocan government yesterday put up vaccination sites in cemeteries to coincide with the observance of All Saints’...
Nation
fbtw
SC: 9,916 to take Bar exams

SC: 9,916 to take Bar exams

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
A total of 9,916 law graduates will take the 2022 Bar examinations to be held this month in 14 testing centers nationwide,...
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon warned vs post-flood diseases

Calabarzon warned vs post-flood diseases

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Residents of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), especially those living in areas recently hit by floods,...
Nation
fbtw

Belmonte named gender equality champion

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The non-profit organization Philippine Financial and Inter-Industry Pride has recognized Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte as one of the champions in promoting gender equality.
Nation
fbtw

DMW: Hungary, Portugal, Romania ready to hire OFWs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Highly skilled overseas Filipino workers have more market options in the coming year, the Department of Migrant Workers announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with