^

Nation

Ateneo postpones October 30 college entrance test

Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 10:01pm
Ateneo postpones October 30 college entrance test
File photo shows Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City
Facebook / Ateneo de Manila University

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University said that its entrance exams set on October 30 is postponed due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

“Examinees will be accommodated at a later date. Please wait for Ateneo College admissions to email you further instructions, including the new schedule,” it said in an advisory.

The Ateneo College Entrance Test pushed through earlier on Saturday, October 29, for those who were already in the school campus.

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

However, those who were unable to make it due to the storm will be reschedule to take the exam in January.

Emails will also be sent out for the next steps, the Ateneo also said.

Metro Manila remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as of Saturday night, as Paeng crosses the province of Cavite.

The 8pm bulletin of PAGASA said Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON and the rest of Central Luzon may expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains for the day.

ATENEO

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses order opening BF Para&ntilde;aque gates to public

CA reverses order opening BF Parañaque gates to public

By Robertzon Ramirez | 23 hours ago
The Court of Appeals Ninth Division has reversed and set aside the ruling of the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission...
Nation
fbtw
Chinese couple held for abusing Vietnamese maid

Chinese couple held for abusing Vietnamese maid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
Lawmen have arrested a Chinese couple who were caught on video physically abusing their Vietnamese househelp in Parañaque,...
Nation
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

Walang Pasok: Class, work suspensions on October 28 due to 'Paeng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Below is a list of cities and provinces which have cancelled classes and work on October 28 due to inclement w...
Nation
fbtw
1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

1 dead, 1 hurt as SUV crashes in Malate

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man died and his companion was seriously injured after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a motorcycle along Taft Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
Norwegian caught with P56 million shabu at NAIA

Norwegian caught with P56 million shabu at NAIA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 23 hours ago
A Norwegian woman was arrested for allegedly smuggling P56 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu into the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Paeng' crosses Cavite; Signal No. 3 up in 12 areas

'Paeng' crosses Cavite; Signal No. 3 up in 12 areas

2 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has maintained its strength as it passes over Cavite, the 8:00 p.m. bulletin of state weather...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Here's how you can donate to 'Paeng' relief efforts

LIST: Here's how you can donate to 'Paeng' relief efforts

8 hours ago
Calls for donations for help, either in cash or in kind, have been raised by various groups from different provinces affected...
Nation
fbtw
GM Tai seeks congress approval of EHAP Funds in 2023 for calamity victims

GM Tai seeks congress approval of EHAP Funds in 2023 for calamity victims

23 hours ago
National Housing Authority General Manager Joeben Tai appealed for Congress' support and budget for implementing its Emergency...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-DILG chief, CHED chair lead Quezon City Gawad Parangal awardees

By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
Nine individuals and two institutions on Thursday received the Manuel L. Quezon Gawad Parangal from the Quezon City government for their exemplary performance and priceless contributions to their respective fie...
Nation
fbtw
Manila cemeteries closed due to Paeng

Manila cemeteries closed due to Paeng

By Ghio Ong | 23 hours ago
The city government of Manila closed its public cemeteries yesterday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Paeng this week...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with