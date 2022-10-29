Ateneo postpones October 30 college entrance test

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University said that its entrance exams set on October 30 is postponed due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

“Examinees will be accommodated at a later date. Please wait for Ateneo College admissions to email you further instructions, including the new schedule,” it said in an advisory.

The Ateneo College Entrance Test pushed through earlier on Saturday, October 29, for those who were already in the school campus.

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

However, those who were unable to make it due to the storm will be reschedule to take the exam in January.

Emails will also be sent out for the next steps, the Ateneo also said.

Metro Manila remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 as of Saturday night, as Paeng crosses the province of Cavite.

The 8pm bulletin of PAGASA said Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON and the rest of Central Luzon may expect light to moderate with at times heavy rains for the day.