UP extends application deadline for 2023 admission

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
October 16, 2022 | 12:00am
UP extends application deadline for 2023 admission
Senior high school students expected to graduate before the start of school year 2023-2024 were initially given until Oct. 15 to submit the requirements to the UP College Admission (UPCA) online application portal (https://upadmissionsonline.up.edu.ph).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines (UP) has extended until Oct. 22 the deadline for the submission of application requirements for next year’s admission.

Senior high school students expected to graduate before the start of school year 2023-2024 were initially given until Oct. 15 to submit the requirements to the UP College Admission (UPCA) online application portal (https://upadmissionsonline.up.edu.ph).

The university reminded applicants to submit all requirements on or before the new deadline.

UP officials earlier decided to postpone for the third consecutive year the UP College Admission Test (UPCAT) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, it will again adopt the UPCA system to rank applicants based on their final grades in Grades 8 to 11.

Applicants must already have final grades for Grades 8 to 11, must not have taken any college subjects, must not have taken the UPCAT in 2019 or earlier and must not have applied and completed the UPCA in 2020 and 2021.

“All forms for UPCA shall be submitted online (except for certain regional areas). Applicants shall accomplish Form 1 (Personal Data Sheet) and Form 2B (High School Record) electronically and upload their photo and electronic signature,” said the university.

“High schools shall be requested to log on to the School Profile link to accomplish Form 2A to inform and/or update the university on the most recent school information relevant to the application, and submit to UP a certified copy of the applicant’s Student Permanent Record…  signed by the authorized school representative and enclosed in a sealed envelope with a wet signature of such representative on the flap,” it added.

UP announced its plan to administer UPCAT again next year for freshmen admission for school year 2024-2025.

The pen-and-paper test will happen on June 3 and 4, 2023 in almost 100 testing centers nationwide.

Applications for 2024 admission will open in March 2023 for current grade 11 students who are expected to graduate from senior high school the following year.

The university said the early opening of applications and holding of UPCAT next year will ensure the timely release of results in light of the anticipated large increase in applications.

