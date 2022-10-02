61 Bacolod water refilling stations closed

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Sixty-one of the 142 water refilling stations in this city have been closed for operating without sanitary and business permits.

The city health office recommended the closure following inspections made by its environmental and sanitation division as the Negros Occidental provincial government launched an intensified campaign against cholera.

Two new cholera cases were recorded in Silay City yesterday, bringing to seven the total cases in the province.

Silay logged five cases and one cholera-related death. Victorias City and EB Magalona recorded one case each.

“Although the number is considered small, if we don’t do anything about it, it can spread,” Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said.

A cholera outbreak had earlier been declared in Barangay Guinhalaran in Silay.

Provincial health officer Dr. Ernell Tumimbang said the outbreak declaration is more of a campaign to raise public awareness about water contamination and safety.