Senate honors Bulacan rescuers who died on the job during 'Karding'

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate adopted Tuesday evening a resolution honoring five rescuers of the Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office who died while responding to flooding in villages in San Miguel, Bulacan at the height of super typhoon Karding (international name Noru).

Per a press release sent to reporters, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution No. 233, filed by Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., in consideration of five similar resolutions honoring the "exemplary heroism and bravery" of Narciso Calayag Jr., Jerson Resurreccion, Marby Bartolome, George Agustin and Troy Justin Agustin, who died in the line of duty during the onslaught of “Karding” on September 25, 2022.

"The Senate of the Philippines express its profound condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the five Bulacan PDRRMO rescuers," SRN 233 reads. "We continue to recognize and acknowledge the extraordinary bravery and commitment of those in the frontlines of rescue missions during calamities as they continue to fulfill their duties in the face of death."

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate is one with the families and loved ones of the rescuers "in commemorating their heroism and selfless sacrifice of putting their lives on the line in ensuring the safety of the greater good."

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando, in a television interview, said that the five rescuers were forced to take lifeboats after their rescue truck stalled. Reports indicated the five died after a surge of floodwater caused a concrete wall to collapse and brought strong water current that swept away the team aboard a lifeboat.

Revilla said he recently filed Senate Bill No. 686 seeking to assign a permanent disaster risk officer, with corresponding benefits and allowances, in each local government unit to complement the mandate of Republic Act No. 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

Sen. Robinhood Padilla, in a separate resolution, said the heroism and bravery shown by the rescuers, "who sacrificed their lives to save their people, is an exemplary act worthy of praise and emulation and more importantly, an embodiment of dedication, courage, devotion to duty and commitment to public service."

Sen. Joel Villanueva said the five rescuers "acted with incredible bravery and self-sacrifice and went above and beyond the call of duty to save the lives of others at the cost of their own."

"They were veteran rescuers who have also helped other local governments throughout the country in previous calamities and disasters," he said.

Sen. Lito Lapid said the courage, bravery, humanitarian spirit and selflessness of the five "should be held in the highest regard, paying the ultimate sacrifice in the name of duty."