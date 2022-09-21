PUV drivers warned: No matrix, no fare hike Â 

PUV drivers warned: No matrix, no fare hike

Daily commuters pay for their jeepney fare in Marikina on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday warned public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators against collecting higher fares from commuters before Oct. 3.

“Hindi maaaring magtaas ng pamasahe ang mga PUV drivers hanggat walang fare matrix guide,” the LTFRB said.

The agency issued the advisory after receiving complaints from commuters that some jeepney drivers are charging higher fares.

The LTFRB reminded PUV drivers that the fare increase would take effect on Oct. 3 or after 15 days from publication of the ruling and the fare matrix has been issued.

Drivers and operators of PUVs are mandated to show the updated fare matrix on vehicles, according to the LTFRB.

The transport agency called on the public to report abusive PUV drivers collecting higher fares.

Violators will be fined P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 for a second offense and P15,000 as well as cancellation of the certificate of public convenience for a third offense.

The LTFRB noted that PUV groups may still appeal the board’s decision that granted a fare increase of P1 to P5.

Transport groups had filed a petition for P3 to P20 increase in fares.

“A motion for reconsideration can be filed within the 15-day period upon publication, otherwise the decision will become final,” the LTFRB said.

Last week, the LTFRB approved a P1 increase in fares for traditional and modern jeepneys and P2 fare hike for buses.

The flag-down rate for taxis and transport network vehicle service units will increase by P5.