1 dead in Zamboanga fire
September 21, 2022 | 12:00am
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A woman died in a fire that gutted a two-story house in Barangay Sta. Barbara in this city yesterday.
Hadja Marida Juaini-Haber, 40, a businesswoman, was trapped when she went back to the house to recover her valuables, according to city fire marshal Supt. Lucio Albaracin.
The fire, which started in a vacant room on the second floor of the house, was declared out after almost an hour.
Albaracin said an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.
