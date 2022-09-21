1 dead in Zamboanga fire

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A woman died in a fire that gutted a two-story house in Barangay Sta. Barbara in this city yesterday.

Hadja Marida Juaini-Haber, 40, a businesswoman, was trapped when she went back to the house to recover her valuables, according to city fire marshal Supt. Lucio Albaracin.

The fire, which started in a vacant room on the second floor of the house, was declared out after almost an hour.

Albaracin said an investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.