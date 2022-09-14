Fire disrupts classes at Manila school

MANILA, Philippines — A fire hit a residential area in San Miguel, Manila near Malacañang yesterday, forcing a nearby elementary school to suspend classes due to the blaze.

The fire hit a two-story apartment along Padilla street near the Palace’s Solano gate, according to the Manila Fire District.

The fire reached first alarm at around 10 a.m. and was put out minutes later at around 10:19 a.m.

Classes were disrupted at the Geronimo Santiago Elementary School due to the blaze, according to radio reports.

Two people were rushed to the hospital for injuries, according to arson investigators, who are still investigating the cause of the fire.