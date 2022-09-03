Maguindanao ambush: File raps vs 6 BIFF men, CIDG told

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin has ordered the filing of criminal charges against six members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in connection with the ambush that killed two police officers in Ampatuan, Maguindanao. Azurin directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to file the complaints.

A group of BIFF rebels led by Boy Jacket and Abdulnasser Guianid is believed responsible for the attack that killed Ampatuan police chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Cpl. Salipuden Endab.

Azurin ordered police officers to conduct “environmental scanning” in areas where they would operate to identify risks and make the necessary security adjustments as a precautionary measure.

He noted that Samson was with only four policemen when they went to Barangay Kapinpilan to serve an arrest warrant.

“While it is true na kailangan ay gampanan yung trabaho natin, huwag din natin i-sacrifice yung security natin,” Azurin said.

He reiterated his call for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which reportedly has jurisdiction over the area, to surrender the BIFF rebels behind the attack as well as MILF members who have pending arrest warrants.

Azurin visited the wake of Samson at the Divine Mercy chapel in Muntinlupa on Thursday.

He said Samson’s mother had tried to convince her son to be transferred to Metro Manila as he had been in Maguindanao for nearly three years. However, Samson refused as the mayor of Ampatuan requested that he stay put.

Azurin said Samson’s decision to stay in Maguindanao showed his dedication to public service.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity condemned the ambush.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of Lt. Samson and Cpl. Endab as we pray for the swift recovery of three other wounded victims,” presidential adviser on peace, reconciliation and unity Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

He said a manhunt for the gunmen is being conducted using the ceasefire mechanism with the MILF and the assistance of the military.

“We assure the victims’ families that the perpetrators will be made to face the bar of justice and be held accountable for the crimes they committed,” Galvez said. – Jose Rodel Clapano