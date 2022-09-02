Japanese man falls to death in Makati

MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese man died after falling several floors from a condominium building in Barangay Pio del Pilar, Makati early yesterday morning.

Police identified the fatality as Takaoka Shigeo.

Maintenance personnel of the condominium told probers they saw shattered glass panels surrounding Shigeo’s body while checking the fire hose cabinet lock on the sixth floor.

Closed-circuit television footage showed the Japanese roaming around the roof deck alone prior to the fall.

“He may have fallen from the rooftop,” police said.

Authorities are still conducting investigation to determine if there was foul play.