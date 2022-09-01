Bataan kagawad stabbed to death

LIMAY, Bataan, Philippines — A barangay councilman in this town was stabbed to death on Wednesday night.

A police report identified the victim as Darwin Abuganda, 46, of Barangay St. Francis 2.

The victim was reportedly walking on his way home after watching a basketball game when he was stabbed by an unidentified man while approaching a dark area in Purok 3.

Aboganda was taken to the Limay Community Clinic and later transferred to the Bataan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.