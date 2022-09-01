^

Nation

Bataan kagawad stabbed to death

Bebot Sison Jr. - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2022 | 5:30pm

LIMAY, Bataan, Philippines — A barangay councilman in this town was stabbed to death on Wednesday night.

A police report identified the victim as Darwin Abuganda, 46, of Barangay St. Francis 2.

The victim was reportedly walking on his way home after watching a basketball game when he was stabbed by an unidentified man while approaching a dark area in Purok 3.

Aboganda was taken to the Limay Community Clinic and  later transferred to the Bataan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. 

DARWIN ABUGANDA
Philstar
