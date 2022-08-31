Council wants only pure honey sold in Baguio City

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — After running after mislabeled "Sagada oranges” being sold in Baguio City, the local government vows to stop adulterated bee honey from being sold in the city market and elsewhere.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has directed the City Permits and Licensing, Public Order and Safety and Market Divisions and the Baguio City police to go after hawkers of diluted honey being passed on as the pure.

The city will enlist the help of the Food and Drug Administration, which has the authority and technical know-how to distinguish pure honey from the adulterated kind.

The mayor said a beekeepers' group earlier sought government intervention against the open and widespread sale of such products during a consultation with the agriculture sector this month.

The group's representative said they produce only the pure kind and use their own original containers when these are sold to the public while those who sell adulterated honey usually put them in gin bottles and other reused containers.

Earlier, Baguio City acted on complaints against oranges imported from China that were being sold as "Sagada oranges".

The City Veterinary and Agriculture Office has asked the city council to pass legislation that would regulate and ensure that honey being sold in the city is 100% pure and not mixed with sugar and penalize those engaged in the unfair trade practice.