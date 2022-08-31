^

Nation

Makati resumes health, social services caravan

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
August 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After over two years of being shelved due to the pandemic, Makati City’s health and social services one-stop shop has made its return to the city’s barangays, the local government said yesterday.

Mayor Abby Binay said the first Lingkod Bayan Caravan was rolled out during the second week of August and has since served four barangays.

“The opportunity to reunite with the Proud Makatizens and be with them in person is special for us. We haven’t seen and visited you in two years. That’s why we have done our services to make up for it and thank you,” Binay said.

The Lingkod Bayan Caravan visits barangays in the city to render health services such as blood typing, blood sugar screening and giving out free medicines, as well as social services that include processing for city-funded benefits.

The caravan brings local government services to residents who are unable to come to city hall for transactions.

Binay said the caravan will visit more barangays in the succeeding weeks, the schedule of which can be accessed on the city government’s Facebook page.

LINGKOD BAYAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MRT-7 extension to 2 more Bulacan towns eyed

MRT-7 extension to 2 more Bulacan towns eyed

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is open to extending the construction of the Metro Rail Transit-7 to two more municipalities...
Nation
fbtw
Ambush on arrest team leaves Maguindanao town cop chief, 1 other dead

Ambush on arrest team leaves Maguindanao town cop chief, 1 other dead

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
Local officials said the shooters were relatives of Kamir Kambal, who is wanted for robbery and intimidation of persons and...
Nation
fbtw

4 drown during excursion

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
Four persons drowned during an excursion in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

Girl, 13, escapes alleged kidnappers in white van

By Ghio Ong | 5 days ago
A 13-year-old girl escaped an alleged attempt by unidentified men in a white van to kidnap her in Caloocan City on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw

Bataan town cop chief shoots self

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 day ago
The chief of police of Pilar town in Bataan died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally early yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Latest

Cop nabbed in Cagayan drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 38 minutes ago
A policeman allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and his alleged cohorts were arrested in a sting in Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Refund of CDSL students almost complete

By Janvic Mateo | 38 minutes ago
Most students affected by the closure of Colegio de San Lorenzo have received refunds of the tuition and other fees they paid for the canceled school year, officials said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Zambales posts record tourist arrivals

By Ric Sapnu | 38 minutes ago
Tourist arrivals in this province soared to a record 520,291 in the first half of this year.
Nation
fbtw

Makati resumes health, social services caravan

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 38 minutes ago
After over two years of being shelved due to the pandemic, Makati City’s health and social services one-stop shop has made its return to the city’s barangays, the local government said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Cop, 3 others nabbed for wire theft

By Emmanuel Tupas | 38 minutes ago
Four people, including a policeman, were apprehended after they were caught allegedly stealing copper cable wires in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with