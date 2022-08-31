Makati resumes health, social services caravan

MANILA, Philippines — After over two years of being shelved due to the pandemic, Makati City’s health and social services one-stop shop has made its return to the city’s barangays, the local government said yesterday.

Mayor Abby Binay said the first Lingkod Bayan Caravan was rolled out during the second week of August and has since served four barangays.

“The opportunity to reunite with the Proud Makatizens and be with them in person is special for us. We haven’t seen and visited you in two years. That’s why we have done our services to make up for it and thank you,” Binay said.

The Lingkod Bayan Caravan visits barangays in the city to render health services such as blood typing, blood sugar screening and giving out free medicines, as well as social services that include processing for city-funded benefits.

The caravan brings local government services to residents who are unable to come to city hall for transactions.

Binay said the caravan will visit more barangays in the succeeding weeks, the schedule of which can be accessed on the city government’s Facebook page.