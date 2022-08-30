^

Nation

Ambush on arrest team leaves Maguindanao town cop chief, 1 other dead

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 1:57pm
Ambush on arrest team leaves Maguindanao town cop chief, 1 other dead
This August 30, 2022 photo shows the police patrol vehicle carrying Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and his men that was ambushed in Ampatuan town.
via The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed the chief of police of Ampatuan town in Maguindanao and his escort and wounded three others in an ambush on Tuesday morning, police and Army officials said.

Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and Police Cpl. Salipudin Endab, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Police M/Sgt. Renante Quinalayo, and Police Cpls. Rogelio Dela Cuesta,Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday were wounded in the attack.

They were rushed to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in nearby Shariff Aguak town for treatment.

Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Samson and companions were in a police patrol vehicle when gunmen shot at them from along the road. They had been headed to Barangay Kapinpilan to serve an arrest warrant on Kamir Kambal, who is wanted for robbery and intimidation of persons.

Barangay leaders and members of the Ampatuan municipal peace and order council identified the alleged gunmen as Guiapar Abdulkarim, Bantukan Andog, Sala Tunda, Johari Abdulbasser Guinaid, Phepe Saptulah, Abdulrah Sapal and Bobot Kamsa, all relatives of Kambal. 

Guyguyon said police teams, backed by personnel of different units under the Army's 6th Division, are now trying to locate the suspects.

AMPATUAN

MAGUINDANAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Bataan town cop chief shoots self

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 15 hours ago
The chief of police of Pilar town in Bataan died after he allegedly shot himself accidentally early yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Cavite town declares dengue outbreak

Cavite town declares dengue outbreak

By Ed Amoroso | 15 hours ago
The municipal government of Tanza in Cavite has declared a dengue outbreak after the number of recorded cases continued to...
Nation
fbtw

4 drown during excursion

By Gilbert Bayoran | 15 hours ago
Four persons drowned during an excursion in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

House bill eyes Arayat as tourist destination

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
Pampanga’s “mystical mountain” Mt. Arayat may soon be officially recognized as one of the country’s tourist destinations.
Nation
fbtw
Calabarzon police chiefs reshuffled

Calabarzon police chiefs reshuffled

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A week after assuming the post as chief of the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) police, Brig. Gen....
Nation
fbtw
Latest
MRT-7 extension to 2 more Bulacan towns eyed

MRT-7 extension to 2 more Bulacan towns eyed

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is open to extending the construction of the Metro Rail Transit-7 to two more municipalities...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ on barring of De Lima&rsquo;s visitors: PNP followed rules

DOJ on barring of De Lima’s visitors: PNP followed rules

By Evelyn Macairan | 15 hours ago
The Department of Justice yesterday defended the police officers who barred guests from visiting former senator Leila de Lima...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan barangay official belies kidnap try

Caloocan barangay official belies kidnap try

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
A barangay chairman in Sta. Quiteria, Caloocan yesterday denied the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl by unidentified...
Nation
fbtw
Anti-crime ops in Metro Manila net 1,000 suspects

Anti-crime ops in Metro Manila net 1,000 suspects

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office arrested over 1,000 suspects in the past week under the NCRPO’s anti-crime...
Nation
fbtw

Groups hold caravan vs NCAP

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
A coalition of motorist groups yesterday held a caravan in Quezon City calling for a review of the controversial no-contact apprehension policy or NCAP by several local government units in Metro Manila.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with