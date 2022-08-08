Lacuna thanks Blinken for US aid

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the city received pandemic assistance from the United States on Saturday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Lacuna expressed appreciation for the pandemic aid given to Manila by the United States government.

Lacuna joined Blinken and Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire during the handover of personal protective equipment, testing and hygiene kits at the Manila Zoo.

According to the city government, Manila is among the beneficiaries of the $33 million US aid to the Philippines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.