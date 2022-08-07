^

Nation

Taytay bettor wins P163 million lotto jackpot

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
August 7, 2022 | 12:00am
Taytay bettor wins P163 million lotto jackpot
Individuals placed their bets at a lotto outlet in Quezon City on Wednesday (July 6, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Taytay, Rizal won the jackpot in the 6/58 Ultra Lotto drawn on Friday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office announced yesterday.

The PCSO said the lotto player guessed the winning numbers 04-46-58-20-34-28, which had a total jackpot of P163,365,304.40.

Seventeen other bettors who hit five of the winning numbers each won P120,000.

The PCSO said there was no winner in the 6/45 Mega Lotto, which was drawn also on Friday night, and had a jackpot of P33,960,195.20. The winning numbers are 18-31-28-13-23-30.

Thirty-eight bettors who guessed five of the winning numbers each won P32,000.

The 6/45 Megalotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Lotto winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act or TRAIN Law.

