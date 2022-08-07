PNP to victims: Report hazing incidents

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Victims of hazing should come out and report their ordeal to authorities.

The Bicol police made the call in a statement issued yesterday after it filed criminal charges against 21 personnel of the 503rd Maneuver Platoon Regional Mobile Force Battalion in San Jacinto, Masbate in connection with the death of Pat. Jaypee Ramores on July 26 due to alleged hazing.

The regional police office said it aims to serve not only justice to the victims but also end ”derogative and offensive initiation rites.”

It cited reports that victims of hazing in the police force opt to keep quiet to pass the recruitment test.

Ramores suffered from ”cardiorespiratory arrest, deep vein thrombosis secondary to pulmonary embolism and multiple physical injuries secondary to blunt trauma,” a post mortem report from the Ticao District Hospital showed.

Maj. Malou Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said the body of the victim also bore bruises, burns, wounds and other injuries.

The policemen, who have been relieved from their posts over Ramores' death, also face administrative charges.

“We do not tolerate any misdeed or physical abuse in our rank. We shall remain stringent in dealing with this matter,” the Bicol police said. ”We fully respect and value the rights of our people. Those who will do the contrary may face both administrative and criminal case.”