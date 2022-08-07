^

Nation

PNP to victims: Report hazing incidents

Cet Dematera - The Philippine Star
August 7, 2022 | 12:00am

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines — Victims of hazing should come out and report their ordeal to authorities.

The Bicol police made the call in a statement issued yesterday after it filed criminal charges against 21 personnel of the 503rd Maneuver Platoon Regional Mobile Force Battalion in San Jacinto, Masbate in connection with the death of Pat. Jaypee Ramores on July 26 due to alleged hazing.

The regional police office said it aims to serve not only justice to the victims but also end ”derogative and offensive initiation rites.”

It cited reports that victims of hazing in the police force opt to keep quiet to pass the recruitment test.

Ramores suffered from ”cardiorespiratory arrest, deep vein thrombosis secondary to pulmonary embolism and multiple physical injuries secondary to blunt trauma,” a post mortem report from the Ticao District Hospital showed.

Maj. Malou Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said the body of the victim also bore bruises, burns, wounds and other injuries.

The policemen, who have been relieved from their posts over Ramores' death, also face administrative charges.

“We do not tolerate any misdeed or physical abuse in our rank. We shall remain stringent in dealing with this matter,” the Bicol police said. ”We fully respect and value the rights of our people. Those who will do the contrary may face both administrative and criminal case.”

HAZING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A police officer was arrested for allegedly carrying 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu during a sting in...
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

13 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw

‘Good leads’ in missing CEO case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has obtained what it described as good leads that could shed light on the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last...
Nation
fbtw
Religious group backs nuns vs Marcos movie

Religious group backs nuns vs Marcos movie

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines has expressed its support for the Carmelite nuns of Cebu, saying the...
Nation
fbtw
9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Up to 9,443 drug suspects were arrested in Metro Manila in the past five months, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw
Latest

Villar pushes dialysis wards in state hospitals

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar has filed a measure that seeks to establish dialysis wards in government hospitals and provide free treatments to indigent patients.
Nation
fbtw

Magat Dam to release water today

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Magat Dam is set to release water today due to continuous rains spawned by a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat.
Nation
fbtw

Standard food prices in tourist spots pushed

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Amid allegations of overpriced food being served in Virgin Island in Panglao, Bohol, the Department of Tourism said the price of goods in tourist destinations should be standardized.
Nation
fbtw

PNP to victims: Report hazing incidents

By Cet Dematera | 1 hour ago
Victims of hazing should come out and report their ordeal to authorities.
Nation
fbtw

Magnitude 3.9 aftershock jolts Abra

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Langiden, Abra yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with