Cop accused of rape surrenders

Cpl. Mario Maramag, 41, surrendered to the Pasig police station on Tuesday.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Capital Region Police Office has reiterated its warning to NCRPO personnel who commit crimes against civilians after a police officer was accused of rape in Pasig City.

Cpl. Mario Maramag, 41, surrendered to the Pasig police station on Tuesday.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad said Maramag allegedly raped the victim at a motel in Barangay Bagong Ilog on Monday.

“The NCRPO has no place for abusive officers. Rest assured that the suspect will be punished once he is proven guilty of the crime,” Natividad said.

Maramag was taken to the Philippine National Police forensic unit at Camp Crame for investigation.