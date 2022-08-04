Bulacan bettor wins P15.8 million lotto jackpot

MANILA, Philippines — A bettor in Balagtas, Bulacan won the jackpot in the 6/49 Super Lotto drawn on Tuesday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced yesterday.

Melquiades Robles, PCSO general manager and vice chairman of the board, said the bettor hit the winning numbers 28-45-09-12-21-19, which had a total prize of P15,840,000.

Twenty-nine other bettors who guessed five of the winning numbers won P50,000 each.